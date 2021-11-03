Pundit Jason Cundy has absolutely ripped into Harry Maguire after his latest unconvincing performance for Manchester United.

It’s not been the best start to the season for the Red Devils, with Maguire in particular looking like a bit of a weak link in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Maguire looked a top performer during his Leicester City days and has often shone when playing for the England national team, but it’s true that it’s just not quite happened for him at Old Trafford.

See below as Cundy slams him for looking like he can’t even run at the moment, which perhaps seems a bit harsh…

? “Maguire doesn’t look fit. He looks as though he’s carrying a stone over weight!” ? “He can’t run! It looks like he’s got divers boots on! He always looked heavy footed.” Jason Cundy talks Harry Maguire’s performance for #MUFC vs Atalanta. ? pic.twitter.com/BOCR1kZQLs — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 3, 2021

Maguire cost a lot of money for United to sign from Leicester, and few fans will feel he’s really justified that price tag.

The 28-year-old now has help from Raphael Varane in the United defence, which should improve things for the club over the course of the season, but questions will at some point have to be asked about his overall contribution to the team.