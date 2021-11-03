“He can’t run” – Man United star receives heavy criticism after Atalanta draw

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Pundit Jason Cundy has absolutely ripped into Harry Maguire after his latest unconvincing performance for Manchester United.

It’s not been the best start to the season for the Red Devils, with Maguire in particular looking like a bit of a weak link in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Maguire looked a top performer during his Leicester City days and has often shone when playing for the England national team, but it’s true that it’s just not quite happened for him at Old Trafford.

See below as Cundy slams him for looking like he can’t even run at the moment, which perhaps seems a bit harsh…

More Stories / Latest News
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini facing fraud charges over alleged illegal $2m payment
Real Madrid ready to sell club legend to make room for ambitious double transfer
Talks increasing in frequency as Man Utd star tells agent his preferred transfer destination

Maguire cost a lot of money for United to sign from Leicester, and few fans will feel he’s really justified that price tag.

The 28-year-old now has help from Raphael Varane in the United defence, which should improve things for the club over the course of the season, but questions will at some point have to be asked about his overall contribution to the team.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.