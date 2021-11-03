Conte connection could give Spurs edge as they rival Arsenal for forward transfer

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly set to get plenty of money to spend in the January transfer window, and one of the players on his radar is Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international shone under Conte during their time together at Inter, with the Italian tactician winning the Serie A title with the club last season before his surprise departure in the summer.

Now at Spurs after being announced as their new manager this week, Conte will surely want to make changes to this struggling squad, and being reunited with Martinez could be a smart move.

Todo Fichajes name Martinez as one of Conte’s targets, and Tottenham fans will hope his connection with his former player can give them the edge in this transfer deal. The report certainly suggests that could be the case, as they state Conte is confident of his influence regarding his former star.

Spurs’ rivals Arsenal have also been linked with Martinez in the past, with Gazzetta dello Sport naming both north London sides as suitors for him in recent times, and the Gunners certainly look in need of new additions in attack.

Although Conte might be eyeing Martinez due to concern over Harry Kane’s form, the 24-year-old also looks ideal for Arsenal right now due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking past his peak, and with Alexandre Lacazette nearing the end of his contract.

There had been high hopes for youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun up front, but it’s not really happened for them so far.

Martinez is a far more proven player and would undoubtedly be a big asset for either Arsenal or Spurs if he ends up making the move to England.