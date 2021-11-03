Manchester United are reportedly making the transfer of Real Madrid youngster Marvel an urgent priority.

The Red Devils are huge fans of the 18-year-old left-back after heavily scouting him in recent times, with efforts now underway to bring him to Old Trafford.

Marvel, whose full name is Marvelous Antolin Garzon, looks a huge prospect for the future and will surely have other big clubs interested in him very soon.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will surely be doing all they can to try and ensure he commits his future to them instead of looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Still, Los Blancos don’t have the best track record when it comes to promoting players from their academy, preferring instead to pursue ‘Galactico’ signings of the world’s biggest names.

United, by contrast, have remained loyal to their history of promoting young talents, either from their academy or from elsewhere.

Marvel could end up being a great piece of business for MUFC if they can get this deal done, though reports from Spain suggest it won’t be straightforward.

The teenager’s current contract with Real runs until 2025, and it’s felt that first-team opportunities might not be too far away for him now, which could persuade him to stay where he is.