Despite speculation continuing to link Eden Hazard with an exit from Real Madrid and a still minimal role for the superstar, a January exit is not in the club or player’s plans, according to Marca.

The Spanish publication report that Hazard is not willing to depart Los Blancos in the January transfer window and that the club wish to avoid weakening their squad at the mid-season point.

A move to Real Madrid has proved to be anything but the dream that Hazard had in mind as the tricky attacker has been plagued by constant injury troubles since moving to the La Liga powerhouses.

Chelsea banked a staggering initial fee of £88m for the former Premier League favourite, with the Evening Standard adding that the deal could be worth up to £130m.

Hazard has started 36 of his 53 appearances for the Bernabeu outfit, scoring just five times and registering nine assists as consistency has been impossible because of his injury issues.

ESPN recently reported that the Belgian’s former club, Chelsea, and now mega-rich Newcastle were sounded out over a January move for Hazard.

See More: Real Madrid ready to sell club legend to make room for ambitious double transfer

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Carnage at Anfield as no-nonsense referee issues defender with red card for dissent Stones scores bizarre own goal mere minutes after Foden opens the scoring for Man City (Video) Mane doubles Liverpool’s lead vs. Atletico Madrid

Marca reiterate that Vinicius is preferred to Hazard over Carlo Ancelotti, with the Brazilian starlet’s standing as a starter a big contributor to Hazard only starting five of his 10 outings so far this season.

Hazard has been deployed just behind the striker on a few occasions this season, but even that has failed to reignite things for the forward at Real Madrid.

Marca add that Los Blancos are keen on negotiating an exit for Hazard next summer, with the superstar facing an even smaller role if the club manage to land Kylian Mbappe before next season.

Hazard made it clear that he wishes to ‘prove’ himself in the Spanish capital when he refused to entertain talk of a return to the Premier League this summer.