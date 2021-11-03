It looks like Paul Pogba could be taking significant strides towards finally leaving Manchester United, with a transfer back to his old club Juventus looking most likely.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the France international has instructed his agent Mino Raiola to prioritise Juventus over other potential transfer suitors as he nears the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

The report states that talks with Juve have been increasing in frequency recently, so Man Utd fans shouldn’t be too surprised if this ends up leading to Pogba quitting their club for a move to Turin for the second time in his career.

Pogba notably left United for Juventus as a youngster, and he went on to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe in his first spell in Serie A.

This ended up earning him a big move back to MUFC, but he’s never quite managed to show his best form in the Premier League.

It therefore makes sense that Pogba now feels it would be best for him to go back to the club where he’s looked his happiest as he looks to revive his career.

Juventus fans would surely welcome the 28-year-old back, especially as he has the potential to be a real bargain if he joins as a free agent.