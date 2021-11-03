Real Madrid, AC Milan target could make the rare jump from Argentine football to Europe’s elite says club chief

AC Milan
Posted by

The growth of Julián Álvarez with River Plate has caused many European clubs to take an interest in the 21-year-old forward.

Nonetheless, the young forward will hope to do something that not many young Argentine players do when making the jump from South America to one of Europe’s top clubs without a stop-gap in between.

Fiorentina sporting director Nicolás Burdisso states that Álvarez has the capability of jumping from Argentina straight to a European giant during his interview with La Nación (via TNT Sports Argentina).

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United player ratings v Atalanta: Ronaldo stars but three players score below four as United scrape vital draw
Footballer Emil Palsson collapses after suffering cardiac arrest during match in Norway
Incredible Ronaldo stat shows that he is a freak of footballing nature

“We don’t see Argentines going straight to the elite clubs. No. Maybe Julián Álvarez is a possibility, we’ll see,” Burdisso said. “He has been competing in the South American elite for two or three years. , he is in his right degree of maturity, he did a process in a team where the containment and management of the coach helped him.”

One of the last players was Lautaro Martínez, who went from Club Racing in Argentina to Inter Milan, where he’s been a significant player for the Italian side.

Two of Europes biggest in AC Milan and Real Madrid, have reportedly expressed interest. The Serie A club needs to inject some youth into their forward group that relies heavily on older players like Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Olivier Giroud.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has shown if it likes a young player from South America, they’ll invest heavily to get them as they’ve done with young Brazilian players. So it will be interesting to see if the same criteria apply to Argentines.

More Stories Julian Alvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.