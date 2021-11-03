Jose Mourinho eyeing up transfer raids on old clubs Chelsea & Tottenham in January

Roma manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has some big spending planned for the January transfer window, and it involves raiding two of his old clubs.

The Portuguese tactician was sacked by Tottenham towards the end of last season and ended up taking the Roma job, though it’s proven challenging for him and he now looks to be planning some signings to help improve performances in the second half of the campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport, that could involve Mourinho trying to sign Harry Winks from Spurs, as well as Chelsea pair Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Mourinho’s interest in Winks is a bit of a surprise considering that he hasn’t exactly impressed for Tottenham for some time now, but it seems the former Spurs boss clearly has faith in him.

CaughtOffside understands Winks also has suitors in the Premier League, so it remains to be seen if he can be tempted by a move abroad.

Mourinho also signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in the summer, and it now seems he’s lining up another Blues raid as he eyes Rudiger and Loftus-Cheek.

Rudiger is nearing the end of his contract with CFC, but one imagines he will have numerous other tempting offers that could make a deal challenging for Roma.

Loftus-Cheek, meanwhile, could do well to leave Stamford Bridge in order to play more regularly, though it remains to be seen if he’ll follow Abraham to the Italian capital.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel heaped big praise onto Loftus-Cheek after his performance against Malmo.