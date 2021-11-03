Solskjaer preparing to wield Man United axe as five stars up for January sale

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on thin ice and in an attempt to save his Old Trafford career, according to recent reports, the ex-striker is preparing to offload as many as five players.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claim several of the Red Devils’ first-team could be set packing once the January transfer window opens.

The report states that defenders Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof could be in line for transfers, as well as midfield duo Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard and wide-attacker Anthony Martial.

The winter window is still two months away and with the Red Devils’ form still way off where it needs to be, whether Solskjaer will still remain in charge come the new year remains to be seen.

However, judging by the list of names, seeing any one of those five players seal a transfer away from United would perhaps be the least surprising thing to happen in football’s recent history.