John Stones scored a bizarre own goal mere minutes after Phil Foden opened the scoring at the other end.

Foden made it 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s team with a cool composed tap in at the far post just a few seconds after hitting the post.

City had three chances in quick succession that each ended with a different result. Firstly, Foden hit the post, then the goalkeeper produced a save, but the third gave City the lead on the night.

But just two minutes later Stones was the unfortunate victim of a wicked deflection that saw a scramble in the area give the ball a huge deflection into the England international’s face that resulted in the ball going into the net.

15' Foden

17' Stones OG Manchester City had barely finished their celebrations before Club Brugge had equalised with a bizarre goal. ? BT Sport 3 HD & Ultimate #UCL pic.twitter.com/2JjNlDkyKk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2021

The goal puts City back to square one for the night with the other fixture in the group also currently at a stalemate.

A City win tonight practically confirms that they will progress into the last 16 of the Champions League, but a defeat would leave them needing to win at least one of their last two games against Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig.