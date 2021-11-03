“The Greek God starts ” – These Liverpool fans react to tonight’s line up that will face Atletico Madrid

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win will see them progress to the last 16 with two games to spare.

The Reds emerged victorious in the last fixture between these two, courtesy of a 78th minute Mohamed Salah penalty that condemned the 10 men of Atletico to a 3-2 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have recieved some injury boosts ahead of this game with some key midfielders returning to training earlier in the week. However, with injuries to Naby Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliot those returning midfielders are vital to the team selection.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to Liverpool’s line up that sees five changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Brighton on Saturday.

Tonight’s game will likely be an entertaining game like the reverse fixture was.

Liverpool will of course have the advantage of Anfield on their side tonight and that can make all the difference. As shown in recent years.

