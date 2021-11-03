Liverpool face Atletico Madrid tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win will see them progress to the last 16 with two games to spare.

The Reds emerged victorious in the last fixture between these two, courtesy of a 78th minute Mohamed Salah penalty that condemned the 10 men of Atletico to a 3-2 defeat.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have recieved some injury boosts ahead of this game with some key midfielders returning to training earlier in the week. However, with injuries to Naby Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliot those returning midfielders are vital to the team selection.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to Liverpool’s line up that sees five changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Brighton on Saturday.

Curtis Jones is missing after taking a blow to the eye during training while Joe Gomez has a calf issue #LFC #LIVATM ? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 3, 2021

Big chance for Kostas Tsimikas to shine on the big stage tonight. Has done well when called upon this season, but this is a new level of challenge, against a team as organised, aggressive and sharp as Atletico. Having Fabinho back should help #LFC enormously, mind. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 3, 2021

Atleti look more powerful in midfield, I wouldn't be surprised to see them get a result here. Liverpool have generally been better away from home this season so far too. https://t.co/SdIQHj9sqq — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) November 3, 2021

Matip & Tsimikas in is a fair shout. Really hoping that Ox can shine. This midfield is far more balanced to allow him to attack. One more win, Reds & we can have a nice relaxing group stage. — Positive LFC Tweets (@30YearsRed) November 3, 2021

Tonight’s game will likely be an entertaining game like the reverse fixture was.

Liverpool will of course have the advantage of Anfield on their side tonight and that can make all the difference. As shown in recent years.