Toni Kroos’ agent predicts Erling Haaland’s true transfer cost and rules out European giant

There is no denying that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is set to be football’s next big thing. Despite currently turning out for Borussia Dortmund, the prolific forward is expected to move on next summer.

Reported having a clause in his contract that would activate a £68m release fee once this season ends, almost all of Europe’s biggest clubs are expected to battle it out for the striker’s signature.

However, despite the reasonably modest price tag that is set to become active, according to Volker Struth, the agent of Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos, Haaland would end up costing a club a lot more than just the initial £68m.

Speaking recently to BILD (as quoted by AS) about the prospect of Haaland joining Bayern Munich – Germany’s biggest club, the super-agent said: “Haaland has a release clause. The entire package with a five-year salary and commission for the agent will probably be around €250m to €300m.

“Even if Bayern Munich had the money, they would not do it. All hell would break out if a player in Germany earned €50m.”

Should Struth’s comments prove to be accurate then Bayern Munich is unlikely to join the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris-Saint Germain in the transfer race next summer.

However, even if Bayern Munich withdraw from the running out of fear of fan backlash, whichever club opts to put an offer on the table, one thing is for sure, next summer could very well see Haaland become one of, if not, the highest player in the history of the sport.