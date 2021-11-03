“All the credit to my assistant” – Tuchel explains crucial tactical tweak that gave Chelsea win at Malmo

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gave the credit to his assistant for a key tactical change that helped the Blues win their Champions League tie away to Malmo last night.

Hakim Ziyech scored the winning goal to give Chelsea a hard-fought 1-0 victory, and Tuchel was asked about his positioning in his press conference afterwards.

The German tactician changed things around a bit at half time, with Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi changing flanks, and it seemed to have an immediate impact.

Tuchel, however, says his assistant noticed it and persuaded him to make that change for the second half, as you can see in the clip below…

It’s clear that Tuchel is doing a great job at Stamford Bridge, but it’s not often we get to hear much about how the members of managers’ coaching teams influence things as well.

Chelsea won the Champions League last season thanks to the huge improvement made by Tuchel and his backroom team since they made the move to west London in January.