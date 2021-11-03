Why Newcastle’s interest in another manager persuaded Unai Emery to reject the job

Newcastle United reportedly look set to face rejection from Unai Emery as their search for a new manager goes on.
The Villarreal boss had emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace Steve Bruce, but it’s intriguing to hear why he seems to have decided against accepting an offer from St James’ Park.
According to Guillem Balague on BBC Sport, Emery was not convinced the Newcastle job would be right for him due to concerns over a lack of vision from the club.
This is partly down to the fact that Emery was alongside former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as one of the two main contenders for the role, despite these coaches having such different playing philosophies.
Fair play to Emery for being cautious about the Newcastle job when so many others would surely have jumped at the chance to work under their wealthy new Saudi owners.
Whoever does end up managing NUFC will surely have huge amounts to spend in the transfer market, and the chance to build almost an entire squad from scratch.
Emery has done fine work with Villarreal, however, and it’s refreshing to see that he’s not in a hurry to leave that project behind.
Balague goes on to suggest that the Spanish tactician might consider Newcastle again in the future once it’s more clear what kind of team they want to build.
It will be interesting to see if Howe now gets the job instead.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
It will be a foolish idea for any coach that has a job to leave his job and jump to Newcastle because the way jump in is the way he is going to jump out in everything there are plan yes Newcastle has changed the ownership of the club fine but they would have allow Bruce to continue till the end of the season or in January right now Newcastle are in danger of being relegated they may be the first club bought by a billionaire the was relegated if Newcastle wants to succeed let hire Lampard now to help them fight relegation they are looking far for a coach Lampard can do it if you watch the players he bought for Chelsea you will know he can do it at least he has tested managing a big club so he is ideal for the job
Punctuation mate. Give it a go.