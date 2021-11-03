Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has heaped praise onto summer signing Raphael Varane for his form since returning from injury.

The ex-Red Devil was really impressed with the improved defensive performance from Man Utd as they beat Tottenham 3-0 at the weekend, singling out Varane as a big influence at the back.

Varane won multiple major honours, including four Champions League titles, during his time at Real Madrid, and it’s easy to see why when you see how well he’s settled in at Old Trafford.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside after United’s last two games, Chadwick said: “I thought it was a really strong, solid performance against Spurs. I know a lot of people will be saying Spurs aren’t the greatest of teams at the moment, but to win 3-0 away from home against anyone in the Premier League is a really good result.

“I think the change of formation made them look a different team. It was great to see Cavani back on the pitch, and him and Ronaldo worked really well together leading the line.

“It was a better defensive performance too, having Varane in there was so important, he’s such a calming influence in that back three. All in all it was really solid, albeit against a lacklustre Tottenham team. You couldn’t ask for any more in terms of a response to that awful result at Old Trafford against Liverpool.

“It was a bit more of a struggle against Atalanta last night, but that man Ronaldo stepped up once again to save the day. It’s turned into a decent week really. If, and it’s a big if, United can put in a good performance against Manchester City on Saturday – and Solskjaer’s got a good enough record against Guardiola – then it turns into a fantastic week. Of course if it’s another defeat the pressure will be back on, and questions will be asked – probably rightly so.”

Solskjaer’s future will no doubt continue to be a topic of debate, but the Norwegian tactician has certainly improved the club’s record in the transfer market, with Varane a fine example.

Two other players Chadwick mentioned – Ronaldo and Cavani – were also signed by Solskjaer, while Bruno Fernandes has also been up there with the best signing by any Premier League club in the last few years.

This mini-recovery, however, won’t mean much if United are beaten by Man City at the weekend, adding to the misery that was inflicted onto them by Liverpool last week.