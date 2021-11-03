(Video) Atletico Madrid star booed by Liverpool fans during Anfield warm-up

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez returned back to his old Anfield stomping ground on Wednesday night and was met by a wall of boos by Liverpool fans.

The two sides, who are currently in action in the Champions League group stage, will be hoping they can edge closer to qualifying for the competition’s knockout phase.

One player who will be desperate to have a major impact on the evening’s proceedings will be former Liverpool striker Suarez.

Having turned out for the Reds for three years from 2011 – 2014, the prolific forward netted 82 goals and 47 assists in 133 appearances, in all competitions.

However, despite being a favourite during his spell in England, judging by his reception on Wednesday evening – it now appears the Uruguay international is not so loved as he once was.