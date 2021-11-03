Video: Hilarious late Sergio Busquets moment encapsulated need for Barcelona to win against Dynamo Kyiv

In the 88th minute of last night’s Champions League tie against Dynamo Kyiv, Sergio Busquets perfectly epitomised the lengths that the team needed to go to in a hilarious moment.

Busquets was left rolling around on the floor after a duel with Oleksandr Karavayev, but the star quickly realised that there was no time to recover or chance of a foul being blow as he shot back to his feet.

The 33-year-old showed a rare moment of pure speed as he rushed backed to his feet and in position, allowing Barcelona to keep a sturdy shape as they fought out the final few minutes to hold on to victory.

Sergio Busquets with one of the most miraculous recoveries ever seen on a football pitch ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/lXGrcTPJSt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

This Busquets guy will never change ??pic.twitter.com/bdDMkO3j1T — Ok pal ™ ?? (@okpaIV15) November 3, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

Barcelona have seriously struggled this season, Ronald Koeman was recently sacked as the side sit ninth in the La Liga table and incapable of mounting a serious challenge for the Champions League.

Desperate times certainly called for Busquets to dig deep last night, the Blaugrana had won just two of their last seven heading into the tie against Kyiv.