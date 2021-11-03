(Video) Carnage at Anfield as no-nonsense referee issues defender with red card for dissent

Liverpool fans are being treated to a remarkable game at Anfield during tonight’s Champions League group tie against Atletico Madrid.

Currently leading the important group game two nill, thanks to Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane goals, Jurgen Klopp now finds his side a man up, too.

MORE: Manchester United confirm expected 1-month layoff for Raphael Varane after hamstring injury thwarts summer signing yet again

A few minutes before the half-time break, defender Felipe was seen preventing Mane from initiating a counter-attacker – after bringing the African down and refusing to go to referee Danny Makkelie to collect his booking, the Dutch official wasted no time in issuing the Brazilian with a sent red card.