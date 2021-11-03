Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is still keen to become the manager of Newcastle United, if they were to reignite their interest.

According to Sky Sports, a source close to the 48-year-old has revealed that he is still interested in taking over despite the club opting to target other managerial options, including Unai Emery and Eddie Howe, with the former releasing a statement earlier today announcing he would be staying with current club Villarreal.

Fonseca was also linked with the job at Tottenham Hotspur prior to them appointing the now sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer and has also managed other big name clubs such as the aforementioned Roma and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, so he certainly has some pedigree.

Newcastle’s new owners will be keen to get a new manager in at the club to stop the poor form currently plaguing the club, seeing them sit in the relegation zone. And relegation would be a total disaster for the club straight after getting new owners in.