(Video) Jota nods Liverpool into lead following pinpoint Alexander-Arnold delivery

Liverpool has taken the lead in Wednesday’s Champions League group game against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Despite it being Diego Simeone’s men who started the game quicker, it has been Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who have been the more clinical.

A win on Wednesday evening at Anfield would ensure Liverpool qualify for the illustrious competition’s knockout round.

Liverpool has put themselves in a great position as well. Just shy of the 20-minutes mark, striker Diogo Jota nodded his side into the lead following a delicious ball in from full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

