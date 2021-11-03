(Video) Mane doubles Liverpool’s lead vs. Atletico Madrid

Liverpool is now within touching distance of reaching the Champions League’s Round of Last 16.

Currently in action against La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who came into the game top of the group on 10-points, are now leading the tie two nill.

Following a quick-fire Diogo Jota opener and with qualification now just over an hour away – the Reds have doubled their lead thanks to Sadio Mane.

MORE: (Video) Atletico Madrid star booed by Liverpool fans during Anfield warm-up

Although two of his three forwards are already on the scoresheet, Klopp’s standout performer, so far, has been full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has registered two assists in under 25-minutes.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports