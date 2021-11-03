(Video) Mane doubles Liverpool’s lead vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Liverpool is now within touching distance of reaching the Champions League’s Round of Last 16.

Currently in action against La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who came into the game top of the group on 10-points, are now leading the tie two nill.

Following a quick-fire Diogo Jota opener and with qualification now just over an hour away – the Reds have doubled their lead thanks to Sadio Mane.

MORE: (Video) Atletico Madrid star booed by Liverpool fans during Anfield warm-up

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jota nods Liverpool into lead following pinpoint Alexander-Arnold delivery
(Video) Atletico Madrid star booed by Liverpool fans during Anfield warm-up
‘Free agent, June 2022’ – Chelsea ace announces that he will leave after a decade with the Blues

Although two of his three forwards are already on the scoresheet, Klopp’s standout performer, so far, has been full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has registered two assists in under 25-minutes.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.