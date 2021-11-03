(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain sells three Atletico Madrid stars and tricks his way out of trouble

Following their impressive performance against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, Liverpool are going to qualify for this season’s Champions League Round of Last 16.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds raced to a two nill lead early in the first half after goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane set the Premier League giants well on course to win their European group.

Although Atletico Madrid ended the first half with 10-men following defender Felipe’s sending off – Liverpool has remained rampant throughout.

In fact, so confident are the Reds, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain even found time to pull out some tricks.

After appearing to be boxed in and surrounded by three Atletico Madrid players, the Englishman managed to expertly find his way out of danger.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport