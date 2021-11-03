(Video) Sterling scores to finish off lovely Man City move

Manchester City
Raheem Sterling scored an easy tap-in to finish a wonderful Manchester City move.

Sterling found himself unmarked at the far post as Phil Foden, already on the scoresheet from the night’s opening goal, slipped Ilkay Gundogan in behind the Club Brugge defence where the German had an easy task in finding Sterling who has become so prolific at scoring that exact type of goal.

You can watch the full video of the goal below:

Sterling’s goal put Man City 3-1 up against Club Brugge and should see them comfortably over the line. Should the result hold it will also put City in a very strong position to qualify from their group and into the knockout stages.

