Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has dropped a possible hint over his future following recent Arsenal transfer rumours and links with other big clubs.

The Sweden international is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment and his terrific form in La Liga is surely going to earn him a major move before too long.

Isak has now admitted he’d be interested in playing in the Premier League in the future, suggesting he will at some point look for a bigger challenge.

“I’m in a good place at the moment, I’m very happy, but one day it would be nice to play in England as well,” he told the Independent.

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative.

“Every player wants to be the best version of themselves and reach the highest possible level.

“I have expectations for myself that I’m trying to fulfil, so we’ll see where the journey takes me in future.”

Arsenal will no doubt be intrigued by these comments as Isak has been linked strongly with them in recent times amid doubts over their current attacking options.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been at his best for some time, and Isak could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Gabon international.

Arsenal also have Alexandre Lacazette nearing the end of his contract, with the Frenchman being linked with a free transfer to Atletico Madrid.