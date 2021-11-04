Daniel Levy must be rueing the day that he overlooked Antonio Conte for Tottenham and plumped for Nuno Espirito Santo as manager of the north London giants.

Four months have been wasted at White Hart Lane with the Portuguese’s methods of communication and style of play allegedly at the heart of why he was quickly dispensed with.

Conte comes with a managerial CV of the highest order, and the expectation is that things will change quite dramatically at the club.

If nothing else, that could mean that Spurs have a much better chance of acquiring potential new recruits.

As La Nazione note, the Lilywhites are now at the head of the queue to sign Fiorentina’s highly-rated striker, Dusan Vlahovic, one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

Though success can never be guaranteed of course, if Conte gets the buy in from players that he wants, the likelihood of a successful campaign is high. Levy is more likely to accede to his demands in the transfer market as a result.

Frankly, if the Italian is unable to take Tottenham to where they want to go and arguably should be, that is challenging for titles on a regular basis, the team are a lost cause and could then probably benefit from a root and branch clear out.