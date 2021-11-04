Potential selection headache for Arteta after latest Arsenal injury news

There’s some intriguing Arsenal news this evening as Charles Watts of Goal claims that Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney has returned to training after a spell out of the team due to injury.

The Scotland international has been an important player for Arsenal, but this news could prove to be a bit of a headache for manager Mikel Arteta after the fine recent performances of Nuno Tavares, who has filled in admirably for the more experienced defender.

See below for the update from Watts as it sounds like Tierney could be nearing a return to action for Arsenal after taking part in training today…

Kieran Tierney was back training with the squad today at Colney. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 4, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Tierney goes straight back into Arteta’s first XI, or if the Spanish tactician opts to stick with Tavares a bit longer.

While there’s no doubt Tierney is a top player and the more proven of the pair, it seems a shame to halt Tavares’ promising development like this when he looks to be improving all the time.