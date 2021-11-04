Aston Villa targeting surprise candidate to potentially replace Dean Smith

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is on the brink of losing his job in the Midlands and if his side suffers defeat against Southampton on Friday, the Englishman could very well be facing the axe.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims that following a poor start to the new 2021-22 season, Smith is fighting for his job.

Interestingly, although Smith could find himself relieved of his duties before players return from the upcoming international break, one candidate understood to be in line to replace him is former assistant manager, John Terry.

Terry left the club three months ago to focus on a career in management and although the former Chelsea skipper has yet to lead a side himself, he is well thought of at Aston Villa and could end up succeeding Smith.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

It is very difficult for fans to judge just how much of an impact a member of a club’s backroom staff has, however, following what has been a disastrous run of results, it’s fair to say that Terry played a key role behind-the-scenes with the Villians.

Aston Villa is currently hovering precariously above the Premier League’s drop zone and is winless in their four domestic matches.

Although seeing Smith replaced would not be a surprise – it is rare to see a newbie manager given his first assignment at a club in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, clearly well respected among both the Villian’s playing squad, as well as the club’s hierarchy, it is certainly easy to see why the former England international is being shortlisted as a potential candidate.

Given these latest reports, fans will be wondering if they’ll ever see a day when former England quartet Steven Gerrard, John Terry, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard all manage in the Premier League, at the same time.