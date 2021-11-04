A new era could soon be upon Barcelona as they prepare to announce former midfielder, Xavi, by the weekend.

According to Sport, a full unveiling is being scheduled for early next week, meaning that, theoretically, his first game in charge will be the Catalan derby against Espanyol.

Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany have enjoyed cordial meetings with Al-Sadd representatives in Doha, pointing to a successful conclusion to negotiations.

The parallels to Pep Guardiola’s hire are marked. Back in 2008, the former captain was hired after no managerial experience at the very top level.

He came in during Joan Laporta’s presidency after a series of disappointing results from the previous incumbent, a Dutchman, in that case, Frank Rijkaard.

After two games without a win and the Camp Nou questioning the merits of the appointment, Guardiola went on to win Barcelona’s first ever treble, the pre-cursor to the most successful period in the club’s history.

Xavi at least would begin his tenure having had more managerial experience than his former ‘mister,’ though it would be hard for him to come close to replicating that success.

A return to the simple playing style that Barca are known for would be a starting point, and anything else would be a bonus.