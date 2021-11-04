Barcelona preparing winter striker raid on Man United and Arsenal

Following his recent heart condition, Barcelona is set to be without Sergio Aguero for months.

Aguero’s absence is now understood to force Barcelona into the January market in search of a new striker.

Two names the Catalan giants are set to try and prize away from their clubs are reportedly Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That’s according to a recent report from El Nacional, who have claimed both players could use the January transfer window as a way to get out of their respective clubs.

Both players are well into their thirties but while Cavani’s deal with the Red Devils expires in the summer, Aubameyang’s contract still has another two years to run.

The Gunners are also in fine form and unlike Cavani, who has to compete with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Aubameyang is still racking up the minutes under Mikel Arteta.

The Gabonese forward has started eight Premier League matches so far this season, whereas Cavani has yet to be named in a single domestic starting line-up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Therefore, as per these recent reports, it would certainly appear that given the pair’s contractual situations, as well as their playing time, Cavani would be the more sensible option.

Although he is set to remain with United until next summer, Cavani would be eligible to agree to a pre-contract with foreign clubs as early as January 2022 – however, if Barcelona would like to secure his signature as soon as possible, they will be expected to pay the Red Devils a transfer fee, which is likely to be a lot less than the fee Arsenal would demand for Aubameyang.