Barcelona’s Riqui Puig moves to same agency as Xavi as he looks for more prominent role

A new manager at Barcelona could mean a new start for Riqui Puig, after the youngster was almost completely frozen out of the first-team picture under Ronald Koeman.

Mundo Deportivo cited by Football Espana note that Puig has signed with the same agency as Xavi Hernandez, expected to be shortly announced as the Dutchman’s replacement on the Camp Nou bench.

Whilst there’s a chance that Puig’s wish will be granted, it isn’t a guarantee, and with the likes of Gavi and Pedri having superseded him in the team, it’ll be a potentially hard road.

Moreover, it wasn’t just Koeman who, apparently, didn’t trust him. Both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien barely played him either.

One manager can be wrong about a player, but three suggests something a little more deep rooted.

Riqui Puig

A suggestion that Joan Laporta had put pressure on Koeman to play Puig more was refuted by the president, reported by AS and cited by Football Espana, so any perceived influence from above may not be the case either.

What’s clear is that if Puig is unable to inspire under Xavi’s tutelage, that’ll be the end of his Barcelona career.

