This weekend’s fixture at Brentford could well prove to be Daniel Farke’s last for Norwich City if the Canaries don’t pick up a valuable three points at the Community Stadium.

No wins, two points and just three goals in their 10 games leaves them already from safety, and with another international break upon us, it would be the perfect time to bring in a new face and give them a fortnight to work with the players before they entertain Southampton at Carrow Road.

With former player Steve Bruce now out of work, and with his experience in both the English top-flight and the Championship, he would almost certainly be a serious contender.

MORE: Liverpool’s terrible injury blow

The Sun, however, note that Sam Allardyce is at a shorter price, in what would be an incredible return.

Chris Wilder is the 3/1 favourite at present, with Roy Keane at 33/1 and the outsiders of the pack, Alan Pardew and Phil Neville at 50/1.