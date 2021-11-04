Highest-paid athletes of all time, featuring Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & David Beckham

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are among the highest-paid athletes of all time, alongside sporting legends such as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Messi, Ronaldo and Beckham are the only three footballers at the top of the list, with golf particularly well represented as four golfers make it onto the list.

Basketball legend Jordan is top with a cool $2.62billion in total earnings, while Ronaldo is in fifth on the overall list as the highest earning footballer, with $1.24bn.

See below for the full list…

Few will be surprised by the names on here, with Messi and Ronaldo arguably the greatest footballers of all time, while Beckham is another huge name who continues to be highly marketable even in his post-playing days.