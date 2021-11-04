Gareth Southgate has recently named his England squad for the next set of World Cup Qualifying matches.

The Three Lions are set to face Albania (Nov 12) and San Marino (Nov 15) in what will be their final two matches of 2021.

Manager Gareth Southgate has recently released his 25-man squad, which includes many of the usual suspects such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford.

Following his heartbreaking injury just before the summer’s European Championships, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been recalled.

Alexander-Arnold is in great form, especially considering he racked up two great assists for his side during Wednesday’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid – so Southgate’s decision to bring in the attacking defender probably wasn’t too difficult.

However, while Southgate has been praised for Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion, the Three Lions boss has also come under heavy criticism for his decision to leave out several players.

One person who has not been shy in making his feelings known has been former Arsenal attacker Ian Wright.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, pundit Wright believes there are around five players who will be ‘gutted’ to have missed out on their international manager’s squad selection.

With the likes of Fikayo Tomori currently plying his trade in Italy with joint-league leaders AC Milan, it’s sometimes easy for fans of the Premier League to forget about the incredible work he’s putting in.

However, having featured in 11 domestic matches, it goes without saying, the young English centre-back is certainly highly regarded by manager Stefano Pioli.

Elsewhere, West Ham United duo Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen are both in the form of their lives. Both are playing major roles in the Hammers’ incredible campaign which currently sees them sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Arsenal defender Ben White is also experiencing an upturn in form and following the Gunners recently extending their unbeaten to nine games, in all competitions, it goes without saying that the former Brighton man is certainly playing his part.

Finally, Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea, has arguably been one of the league’s best players throughout the early stages of the new 2021-22 season.

Industrious in midfield, the tireless Englishman’s current form will undoubtedly be catching the attention of Thomas Tuchel – just not Southgate’s.

Do you agree with Wright? Are there any names who you would have called up to represent England? – Let us know in the comments.