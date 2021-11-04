Jose Mourinho’s Roma add Chelsea midfielder to January wish-list

Jose Mourinho is expected to delve into the winter market as the Portuguese manager attempts to reinforce his stuttering Roma squad.

Although several players have been linked with a move to Rome, the latest name understood to be on Mourinho’s winter wish-list is Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Loftus-Cheek, 25, has started just two Premier League matches under manager Thomas Tuchel so far this season.

Seemingly out-of-favour with the Blues, a January move for the English midfielder could very well be on the cards.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who claims the 25-year-old is highly thought of by Mourinho.

Since making his senior Chelsea debut all the way back in 2014, Loftus-Cheek has gone on to feature in just 91 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals, along the way.

