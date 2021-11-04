Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

The France international has been a key player for buying for many years now, and would surely fit in well at Stamford Bridge as an upgrade on the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Coman has enjoyed a fine career and seems to bring success to every club he plays for, having also won titles at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as a youngster.

For Bayern, he will surely always be a club legend for scoring the winning goal in their 2020 Champions League final win against PSG.

Now, however, it seems Coman’s future is in some doubt and Chelsea are hoping to take advantage…

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Kingsley Coman's future at Bayern Munich. – @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/UmtedMgAGw — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) November 4, 2021

Coman might fancy a new challenge after winning everything there is to win with Bayern, and it would be intriguing to see this talented attacker in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel could surely benefit from bringing in the 25-year-old, who could be a bargain signing as he approaches the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.