Video: Klopp can’t help but laugh at how good Liverpool star is

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but laugh at how good Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the win over Atletico Madrid.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, the German tactician praised his right-back, who once again showed his quality with his superb passing and crossing in this important Champions League victory.

Watch Klopp’s face below when he’s asked about Alexander-Arnold, and struggles to find the words at first as he simply laughs at how good the England international is…

Liverpool fans will love this from their manager, who is clearly so happy working with this group of players.

The Reds have made a great start to the season and look the real deal again after a major dip in their performances last term.

