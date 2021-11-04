In less than two months time, Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe, will be free to talk to other clubs about a free transfer from the end of the current 2021/22 season.

It’s expected that the Frenchman will almost certainly enter into negotiations with Real Madrid, and move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Given that the French giants could’ve earned €200m for his transfer last summer, per ESPN, it seems an incredibly odd stance for them to take, however, perhaps they truly believed they had a chance of keeping the World Cup winner in Paris.

It’s the French capital that could come into play during negotiations with Los Blancos too.

According to AS, Mbappe wants to take part in the Olympics in 2024, taking place in Paris. Not only that, but it appears he wants a clause inserted in any Real contract by president, Florentino Perez.

Perez isn’t known as being a man that takes instruction or accedes to demands from anyone, however high-profile they may be, and issuing the same before putting pen to paper isn’t likely to curry favour with him.

Mbappe’s ego too is, supposedly, alienating him from team-mates, and even former PSG star, Jerome Rothen told RMC Sport cited by Goal that the young Frenchman’s ego off the pitch ‘bothers’ him.

Can Perez really afford to have a player like that on his team…