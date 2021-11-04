“He isn’t the right player” – Former Man United ace slams key Solskjaer decision

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has criticised the decision of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make Harry Maguire his captain.

Maguire joined Man Utd in a big move from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and it wasn’t too long before he was given the captain’s armband by Solskjaer.

It seems Parker doesn’t feel this was the right move, as he has majorly questioned the England international’s mentality after some poor recent form.

Maguire has had a fine career so far, but he’s not looked quite right with his recent performances in a United shirt, and Parker is now adamant that he was the wrong choice to lead this side.

“Manchester United gave Harry Maguire the captain’s armband too early. It surprised a lot of people; it didn’t make any sense and it hasn’t been a good fit from day one,” Parker told BonusCodeBets, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“With captains, it isn’t about who has the biggest transfer fee or who’s the best player.

“There’s much more to it than that. He isn’t the right player to be a captain of Manchester United at this moment in time and he has a lot in his game that needs rectifying.”

One imagines there’ll be a growing number of United fans coming round to this view, and it does raise questions over Solskjaer’s ability to make these big decisions.

Maguire may be a fine player, but he doesn’t seem to have responded well to being given such an important role in this squad, meaning it’s basically ended up being two mistakes in one from the manager.

Not only has the Norwegian tactician negatively affected Maguire’s form, but he’s left the rest of his players without a strong figure they can look up to for guidance.