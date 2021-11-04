Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek and his partner Estelle Bergkamp (yes that’s Dennis Bergkamp’s daughter) have announced that they’re expecting a baby.

Firstly, congratulations to the happy couple! But secondly, we have to draw your attention to the fact that everyone is piling in with pretty much the same joke in response to the big announcement from the Dutchman.

Van de Beek has endured a frustrating time since moving to Old Trafford last summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer barely including him in his first-team plans and often leaving him to just warm the bench.

In fact, you could say Van de Beek hasn’t been getting much…action.

Fortunately, it seems that at least isn’t the case away from football, as many, many fans are now pointing out on Twitter…

At least you’re getting some action elsewhere — Rex ???? (@Rextrovertt) November 4, 2021

Anyway, we all wish Van de Beek well, even if it is making us feel a bit old that Arsenal legend Bergkamp is about to become a grandparent.