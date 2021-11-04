Things are already starting to go from bad to worse for Newcastle’s new owners.

Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors were announced in a blaze of publicity a few weeks ago, but to this point they’ve been unable to secure any of their managerial targets after relieving Steve Bruce of his duties.

The latest to turn down the offer of taking the Magpies to the next level is Villarreal manager, Unai Emery who, according to the Mirror, was furious that Newcastle’s interest had leaked ahead of the Yellow Submarine’s Champions League group stage tie against Young Boys.

MORE: Liverpool’s terrible injury blow

It’s believed that the main reason for Emery’s refusal was Newcastle’s insistence of inserting a clause that he would be sacked if he was unable to keep them up.

Frankly, that would make good business sense from the club’s point of view and perhaps hints more at Emery’s lack of ambition.

The jobs at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal were, with respect, too big for him, and clearly the pressure on the new incumbent at Newcastle will be on a similar level to being at those two storied clubs.

More Stories / Latest News Kylian Mbappe’s specific demand that could threaten his move to Real Madrid Barcelona must take advantage of Newcastle’s interest in Philippe Coutinho Argentina announces call-ups for World Cup Qualifying fixtures against Uruguay and Brazil

Though Emery wasn’t perhaps the big name that fans of the club were hoping for, the man left in the frame will likely fear them with dread.

The Mirror note that former Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe, is now favourite. A man who hasn’t been in work since leaving the Cherries in August 2020.

That’s a fact which should be screaming at the new owners of Newcastle in 10 foot high letters.