Newcastle United edging closer to finalising new manager

Having relieved former manager Steve Bruce from his managerial duties last month, newly taken over Newcastle United are on the hunt for a suitable replacement.

Despite appearing close to securing Villarreal’s Unai Emery earlier in the week, an agreement was not reached and the move subsequently fell through (BBC Sport).

However, just two days away from their crucial Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion, according to a recent report from the BBC’s Ian Dennis, the Magpies’ new hierarchy is closing in on finalising Bruce’s successor.

BBC Sport understands an agreement is close with Eddie Howe to succeed Steve Bruce as Newcastle Utd manager and it’s hoped he will be in charge for Saturdays match at Brighton. #NUFC — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) November 4, 2021

Despite indirectly touting his services on Sky Sports’ punditry panel, Howe has not been in work since he left Bournemouth last year.

However, the time for the talented Englishman to take up a new challenge seems to be edging closer.

Following Mohammad Bin Salman’s deal to become the club’s new majority owner, Newcastle United are now the world’s richest club.

Should Howe agree to become the club’s new manager, he will likely have a large winter transfer budget to work with and it will certainly be interesting to see what talent the former Cherries’ boss opts to bring in.