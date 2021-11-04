(Photo) Council fine Ronaldo for parking illegally during Man United team-building meal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are preparing to face arch-rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s fierce Premier League derby.

The Red Devils will come into this weekend’s crucial match off the back of a 2-2 draw against Atalanta earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways after a shock 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace during their last domestic match.

MORE: Barcelona preparing winter striker raid on Man United and Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona preparing winter striker raid on Man United and Arsenal
Bizarre training ground injury sees Manchester United loanee out for 16 weeks
Barcelona expect to announce Xavi as new manager before the weekend

Both sides’ current form is certainly adding to the pre-match spice and in an attempt to get one up on their enemies, the red half of Manchester were spotted attending a restaurant for a team-building session.

Unsurprisingly, star man Cristiano Ronaldo was seen leading his teammates into the Italian restaurant but unfortunately for the Portuguese megastar, the council gave him a parking ticket.

Hopefully, he will be able to afford the fine.

Image courtesy of Chris Neill
Image courtesy of Chris Neill
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.