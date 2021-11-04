(Photo) Council fine Ronaldo for parking illegally during Man United team-building meal

Manchester United are preparing to face arch-rivals Manchester City in Saturday’s fierce Premier League derby.

The Red Devils will come into this weekend’s crucial match off the back of a 2-2 draw against Atalanta earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways after a shock 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace during their last domestic match.

MORE: Barcelona preparing winter striker raid on Man United and Arsenal

Both sides’ current form is certainly adding to the pre-match spice and in an attempt to get one up on their enemies, the red half of Manchester were spotted attending a restaurant for a team-building session.

Unsurprisingly, star man Cristiano Ronaldo was seen leading his teammates into the Italian restaurant but unfortunately for the Portuguese megastar, the council gave him a parking ticket.

Hopefully, he will be able to afford the fine.