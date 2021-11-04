Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has told Paul Pogba he’s going to have to “work his socks off” in order to get back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

The Red Devils have recently switched to a new-look formation, with Solskjaer experimenting with playing three centre-backs and wing-backs.

Chadwick has previously told CaughtOffside that he expects the Norwegian tactician to stick with this tactical system, previously naming Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire as the players who will benefit most from it.

Pogba’s place in the team could be an issue, however, as he’s already up against it due to being suspended in domestic games after his red card against Liverpool.

Chadwick insists that Solskjaer now needs to focus on just doing whatever it takes to get results, and he’s questioned if Pogba really works hard enough to fit in in central midfield in this system.

“We need to forget about individuals for this period of time,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “Pogba obviously came on and got sent off against Liverpool, so maybe it’s now down to Pogba to find where he fits in this team.

“He had a really strong end to last season in a wide-left position, but it’s a situation now where United need to win a game and see where it goes from there. For France he’s mostly played central midfield in a slightly deep-lying position, if that’s where he’s going to be for United then he needs to work his socks off to get in the team now.

“Maybe in the past there’s been too much of trying to find places in the team for all these players. I’ve been guilty of it myself in the past, calling for Pogba to get in the team, but it’s not always worked and we’ve been far too easy to play against this season.”