Report: Boca Juniors faces competition from Spanish club to land Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani will likely depart the Premier League club with a crowded group, but where he goes after could depend on what happens with his national team.

Boca Juniors wants to bring the 34-year-old back to South America, and the Manchester United forward has held discussions with club chief Juan Román Riquelme. However, they could face competition from FC Barcelona.

According to the Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Cavani is one of two possible candidates to replace Sergio Agüero, who will be out three months following a cardiological evaluation.

In January, Barcelona could be looking for a striker to replace Agüero, and Cavani could be a short-term option. However, should the Uruguayan leave Manchester United in the winter, he could stick around until the end of the World Cup next year to remain in top form.

Meaning bad news for Boca Juniors, but should Uruguay fail to qualify for the World Cup. Then, there’s a possibility of Cavani heading home to South America to wrap up his playing career.