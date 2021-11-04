Report: Real Madrid eyes four Brazilian starlets to inject more youth into their squad

Real Madrid has never shied away from spending large sums to land young talent from Brazil. Over the past couple of years, the Spanish side paid significant feeds to land players like Vini Jr., Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

Fichajes reports that Real Madrid eyes four Brazilian players to continue this process of landing young talent that has yet to reach their potential. The four names are Santos FC Renyer, Athletico Paranaense’s Gabriel Pereira, NYCFC’s Talles Magno, and Corinthians’ Gustavo Silva, so it will be interesting to see if they land one of these young talents.

Although Real Madrid plans to pursue Kylian Mbappé and spend big money on a contract for the 22-year-old, the La Liga side has an objective of buying young players whose transfer cost is not yet very high.

Los Blancos want to buy low and hope they hit the jackpot when the young player reaches their potential, so they’re looking for young players worldwide, especially the South American market.

With clubs coming out on the other side of their losses due to the pandemic and Real Madrid renovating the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the Spanish club wants to use other methods of landing top talent aside from spending a lot of money.