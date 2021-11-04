If Simon Jordan’s suspicions are correct, then not much is going to change at White Hart Lane, despite Antonio Conte being at the helm.

The Italian brings with him a high level of managerial nous and cachet, but Jordan doesn’t believe that will be enough to tempt Europe’s biggest players.

MORE: Liverpool’s terrible injury blow

Though it won’t be a disaster for the north Londoners if Jordan is proved right, what it does mean is that those players already in situ are going to have to work extra hard to be at the level required by their new manager.