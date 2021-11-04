Video: Son scores first goal of the Conte era, showing again that he loves new Spurs managers

Son Heung-min has opened the scoring for Tottenham against Vitesse tonight, with what is the first goal of the Antonio Conte era.

Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs boss earlier this week, and the Italian tactician has had an instant impact, switching his team’s formation tonight and helping the team produce a far more convincing display so far.

Here's Son's goal, which came after a good effort by Lucas Moura was saved…

Intriguingly, this is the third time in a row now that Son has scored Tottenham’s first goal under a new manager, having also done so for Nuno, and for Jose Mourinho before him.

The South Korea international clearly loves a manager change!

