Spurs closing in on Kessie as Conte eyes three more incomings with four outgoings also expected

Following their recent capture of former Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur are now set for a major squad overhaul.

Struggling on the field of play, Daniel Levy knows that an injection of talent will not only be needed by Conte, but also demanded.

Rarely does Conte agree to take on teams who cannot compete in the transfer market – so several new faces are expected to arrive in London over the course of the next two transfer windows.

In fact, according to a recent report from AS, Spurs are already close to tying down AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who is out of contract with the Rossoneri in less than 12-months time.

Eligible to agree to a pre-contract with clubs outside of Italy as early as January 2022, Kessie is a player who is understood to be one of Conte’s first major signings following the departure of former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, earlier this week.

However, even though Kessie could be heading for the country’s capital, it has also been noted that other targets high up on Conte’s wish-list include Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, Lazio’s Manuel Lazzari and Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij.

Should Conte be granted his wish by his new club, it is unlikely that Levy will be able to fund all incomings, therefore, while some new faces could arrive, many are also expected to depart.

Midfield trio Dele, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn could all make way with forward Lucas Moura also rumoured to be up for sale.

Spurs currently sit way down in ninth place in the Premier League table and despite the season still only being 10 games in, the Londoners are almost certainly out of the race for the title.

Therefore, it goes without saying, now is probably a very exciting time to be a Spurs fan – as the club enters a new era under Conte, who has been hired to build a side capable of at least challenging – a position the club have not found themselves in since former manager Mauricio Pochettino was at the helm.