“Spurs will be Spurs” – Tottenham trolled after chaotic opening 45 minutes under Antonio Conte

Loads of fans are mocking Tottenham after a rather chaotic start to life in charge for new manager Antonio Conte.

Despite racing into a 3-0 lead against Vitesse in tonight’s Europa Conference League game, Spurs have had to settle for a 3-2 lead as they go in at half time.

Vitesse looked to be there for the taking in what was turning into a dream start for Conte, but the Dutch side have reduced the deficit and could pose a real threat in the second half of tonight’s game in north London.

Conte may well be one of the most respected managers in world football, but even he seems to be having some trouble organising this Tottenham defence.

Spurs are still Spurs, it seems, and everyone’s enjoying that.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reaction below from fans of Spurs and their rivals as they respond to a crazy first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium…

