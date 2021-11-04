Luis Suarez shows he still loves Liverpool as fans spot what he did after the Atletico Madrid game

Liverpool fans will no doubt get a bit emotional after seeing that Luis Suarez left Anfield with a few of the club’s kits after last night’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Suarez left Liverpool for a big transfer to Barcelona in 2014, and he is now with Atletico, and returned to Anfield for Wednesday evening’s Champions League encounter.

It seems the Uruguay international was keen to leave with a souvenir, perhaps getting some shirts for his children, as this image below was spotted by several fans on Twitter…

Luis Suarez was pictured taking home the Liverpool home, away and third kit after the game on Wednesday night. ? pic.twitter.com/iZjDcECJma — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 4, 2021

Suarez was a great player for Liverpool, and it’s clear he’s still held in high regard by Reds supporters.

Liverpool won 2-0 against Atletico, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.