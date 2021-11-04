Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule ahead of January.

The Germany international is heading towards being a free agent this summer, and it’s little surprise to see that he seems to be attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League.

The latest from Todo Fichajes is that Newcastle seem to be making progress on signing Sule, which could be bad news for Chelsea, who have recently been linked with him by 90min.

The Blues have an ageing Thiago Silva to think about replacing in the long-term, and they also have Antonio Rudiger nearing the end of his contract.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, it now seems they’ll face more competition for Sule due to Newcastle’s recent takeover.

The Magpies are now backed by their new wealthy Saudi owners, and could be able to lure in big names like Sule due to the kind of wages they can now afford to pay him.

Sule could be a fine signing to get this new era at Newcastle off to a good start, but it could mean Chelsea have to look elsewhere to strengthen a potentially problematic area of their squad.